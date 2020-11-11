

ELWOOD – Patricia Sue Helpling, age 73 of Elwood, passed away on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Community Hospital in Anderson following an extended illness.

She was born Dec. 2, 1946, in Elwood, the daughter of Robert and Evelyn (Dockery) Croy.

Patty was a 1964 graduate of Wendell L. Willkie High School. She worked as a teacher’s aide and speech aide at Elwood Community Schools for numerous years. Patty later obtained an associates degree in paralegal studies and worked with the Bingham, Farrer and Wilson Law Office in Elwood as a paralegal.

She married Charles H. “Butch” Helpling on Sept. 11, 1992, and they shared more than 19 years of marriage together until his passing in 2012.

Patty was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elwood and was a member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority.

In her younger years, Patty enjoyed staying very active, liked to square dance and loved to travel. She liked to listen to classic country music and her favorite singer, Elvis Presley. Patty also enjoyed watching movies and her favorite movies included “Dirty Dancing,” “Grease” and “Jail House Rock.” More than anything, Patty loved her family and spending as much time with them as she could. She will be greatly missed.

Patty’s family includes two sons, Charles “Kenny” Lehman of Elwood and Kevin Lehman of Elwood; four brothers, Robert “Bob” (wife Shelley) Croy of Muncie, Kenneth (wife Belinda) Croy of Oklahoma, David (wife Wanda) Croy of Frankton and Nick Croy of Frankton; two sisters, Debbie (husband David) Smith of Elwood and Kathy Massey of Elwood; two step-sons, Jeffery (wife Jennifer) Helpling of Elwood and Scott (companion Karla) Helpling of Marion; and several nieces and nephews.

Patty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; sister, Linda Alvey; brother, John L. Croy; and sister-in-law, Teri Croy.

A celebration of Patty’s life and burial of her ashes will be conducted at a later date at St. Joseph Cemetery in Elwood. Patty’s funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood. Memorial contributions are suggested to the charity of the donor’s choice through the funeral home. Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.