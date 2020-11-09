

ALEXANDRIA – Thomas T. Patrie, D.D.S., 76, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at Liberty Village in Muncie following an extended illness.

He was born in Milwaukee, Wis. on June 13, 1944 to Walton and Audrey (Thinnes) Patrie.

He was a graduate of West Alexandria, Ohio High School with the Class of 1962.

He served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam war and was honorably discharged in 1966.

He received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Dayton in 1973. He received a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from Ohio State in 1977. He had a private dental practice in Lancaster, Ohio for 10 years. He then practiced dentistry with Aspen Dental in Piqua, Ohio from where he retired.

Survivors include his wife, Wanda (Phipps) Patrie, whom he married Sept. 7, 2012; daughter, Renee` Schuller of Union, Ohio; three sons, Eric Patrie of Hawaii, Daryl Patrie of Texas and Austin Patrie of Union, Ohio; 10 grandchildren; one sister, Suzanne Patrie of Eaton, Ohio; a brother, Bill Patrie; several nieces and nephews; three stepsons, Martin Phipps of Florida, Greg Phipps of lexandria and Bradley Phipps of Green-wood; two stepdaughters, Kimberly Phipps of Cleveland, Ohio and Jennifer Cochran of Alexandria; seven stepgrandchildren; and two stepgreat-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Kay Patrie in 2011; a brother, Timothy Patrie and a sister, Suzanne Patrie.

Funeral services honoring his life, legacy and faith will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at Owens Funeral Home in Alexandria. Interment with military honors will follow in Jones Cemetery, near Yorktown.

Friends may call at the funeral home after 11 a.m. prior to the services.

Owens Funeral Home in Alexandria is honored to care for and serve the Patrie/Phipps families.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Living Word Worship Center, 6865 South 100 West, Pendleton, Ind. 46064.

In accordance with current Indiana mandates social distancing and appropriate facial masking will be observed.