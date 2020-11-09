Ralph Laymond Hahn, 78, of Elwood, passed away suddenly on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at Elwood Health and Living.

He was born in Elwood on Oct. 5, 1942, to the late Russell and Edna (Walser) Hahn.

He attended Wendell L. Willkie High School in Elwood.

On Dec. 14, 1963 he married Loretta (Murray) Hahn and she preceded him in death on Aug. 12, 2018.

He was retired from Chrysler where he was employed for many years in transmission repair.

He is survived by a son, Anthony Hahn; daughter, Madonna Hahn; two grandsons; sister, Dorcas Liggett; brother, Harold Hahn; sister, Linda Konieczny; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Edna Hahn; wife, Loretta Hahn; brother, Marvin “Buddy” Hahn; and a sister, Susan “Susie” Hoover.

Due to the current health pandemic no formal funeral services will be held at this time. A celebration of his life will be scheduled at a future date.

Dunnichay Funeral Home handled arrangements.