

ALEXANDRIA – Michael James Chatterson, 78, of Alexandria went to be with his Lord and Savior on Nov. 3, 2020.

Michael was born Sept. 7, 1942 in Detroit, Mich., to his parents, George A. and Louise E. (Reeves) Chatterson.

Michael joined the U.S. Air Force, serving at the SAC AFB in Lincoln, Neb. He served in the 98th Bombard-ment Wing, working on the B-47 bomber while in the maintenance squadron. He served in the Air Force until 1965, moving to Indiana and taking a job at Fisher Body in Marion. Michael spent the next 39 years there, finishing his career as the supervisor of WEMR.

During his retirement Michael became more active in the community having been an active member in the Alexandria post of the American Legion before it closed, the Kiwanis and the ELKS. Michael also belonged to the St Peter’s Knight’s of Columbus in Bellwood, Neb.

Michael was most happy spending time with his family, gardening, hunting and farming on the family farm in Bellwood, Neb. As a devote Catholic the Rosary and his prayer life were very important to him.

He is survived by his adoring wife of over 55 years, Marjorie (Schmid) Chatter-son (from Bellwood Neb); sons: Michael “Skip” (Bridget) Chatterson of Gretna, Neb. and Mark (Joan) Chatterson of Greenfield, Ind.; daughters, Mindy (Paul) Saunders of Lafayette, Ind., Melissa (Kyle) Beauchamp of Fishers, Ind., and Debra (Ryan) Retherford of Summitville, Ind. Michael is also survived by 17 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild with one more on the way

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church, 820 W. Madison St. Alexandria 46001, on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at 10 a.m. with visitation one hour prior. Visitation will also be held Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Whetsel Funeral Home, 1503 S. Park Ave Alexandria 46001.

Due to the current health conditions, face coverings and social distancing will be observed.

