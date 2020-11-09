Louis E. Mercer



ALEXANDRIA – Louis E. “Louie” Mercer, 77, of Alexandria died peacefully at his residence after a brief illness.

Louie was born in Alexandria on March 7, 1943 and was the son of Harold and Dorothy (Brown) Mercer.

He was a 1961 graduate of Alexandria High School.

He served his country in the Indiana National Guard.

He married Judy (Savage) Mercer who preceded him in death on June 27, 2020.

Louie was a truck driver all of his life, he drove for Stoops, Burlington and retired from R&L Trucking. He was member of Vintage Rollers Car Club.

Left to cherish his memory are his sisters, Penny Gillson and Joan Mercer; two nieces, Dottie Gillson and Natalie (Adam) Paxson; and great-nieces, Addison and Gabriel Rogers.

Funeral services for Louie will be today, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Whetsel Funeral Service, Alexandria with the Rev. Stan Alvey officiating. Friends may call today from 10 to 11 a.m.

Due to the current health conditions, face coverings and social distancing will be observed.

