Elwood High School girls basketball coach Craig Brunnemer, 47, dies



Elwood High School girls basketball coach Craig Brunnemer, 47, died Monday evening after suffering an apparent heart attack. School officials met with the Lady Panther basketball players last night to inform them of Brunnemer’s passing. According to a school official, Brunnemer was scene sitting on the bleachers at the high school softball field. Shortly after he was spotted, he found unresponsive at the field by a player and a parent. Elwood athletic director Marty Wells said, “Craig was a good man. He was a devoted family man. Our thoughts and prayers go to his wife and three daughters. The coaching fraternity lost a good one; he was very passionate about coaching and he loved our Lady Panthers.” A complete story will be published in Thursday’s paper.