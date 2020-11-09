

SHARPSVILLE – Carolyn Kay Funk, 77, Sharpsville, passed away 6:38 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo.

She was born Aug. 6, 1943, in St. Louis, Mo., to John and Elizabeth Jeanette (Yantis) Brown. She married Stephen E. Funk on Aug. 25, 1962. He preceded her in death.

Carolyn was a 1961 graduate of Normandy High School in St. Louis. \ She worked as a pre-school teacher and was then a bank manager at First Farmers Bank in Sharpsville and lastly as the town court clerk in Sharpsville.

She was a member of Sharpsville United Methodist Church, Cicero Chapter Order of the Eastern Star and the Tipton Elks Lodge and a 35-year member of the Kokomo Bridge Club. She enjoyed painting china, gardening, playing cards with her girlfriends and attending her grandkids band and athletic competitions. Her grandchildren were her greatest joy.

Carolyn is survived by her daughters, Diane (Matt) Snyder of Kokomo and Laura Frank of Indianapolis; brother, Donald (Theresa) Brown; grandkids, Elaina Grace Snyder and Jack Matthew Snyder; nieces, Amy (Bill) Crawford; and her dog, Augie.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

A memorial service will be at noon, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Sharpsville United Methodist Church, 228 W. Meridian St. in Sharpsville. Pastors Mandie Gould-Willoughby and Talon Paul will officiate. Burial will follow at Sharpsville Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church on Saturday.

Stout & Son Funeral Home Sharpsville Chapel is assisting with the arrangements.

