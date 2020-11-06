ELWOOD – Charles E. “Charlie” Fowler, age 59, of Elwood, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at St. Vincent Mercy Hospital.

He was born in on Dec. 15, 1960, in Peru, to the late Charles C. and Edna J. (Likens) Fowler.

Charlie was a skilled craftsman.

He is survived by a sister, Diana Jo Fowler of Tipton.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Edna Fowler.

It was Charlie’s wish to be cremated. No formal services will take place at this time and burial will be at a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted to Dunnichay Funeral Home.

