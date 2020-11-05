

KOKOMO – Terry D. Worl, 83, Kokomo, passed away at I.U. Health Indianapolis on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.

He was born in Miami County to Weldon and Esther (Shively) Worl on Oct. 22, 1937. He married Jane Ann (Mugg) and they had 63 years of marriage and she survives.

Terry graduated from Clay High School. He had worked in the service center for Top Ag in Tipton.

He enjoyed gardening, traveling and mushroom hunting with many trips to Michigan hunting for mushrooms. His most joyed past time was attending and watching his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews at their sporting events.

He is survived by his wife, Jane Ann (Mugg) Worl; children, Jamie (Ed) Burris Worl, Jeff Worl and Mike Worl; grandchildren, Heather Rae (Brian) Hubler, Amber Kay (Kyle) Osterhage, Jeffery C. Worl, Sage Worl and Dawson Worl; great-grandchildren, Kane Osterhage, Kaela Osterhage, Riley Hubler, Brayden Hubler and Jordon Worl; brother, Kerry (Vicki) Worl; sister-in-law, Jeryl Worl; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Dianne Worl; brother, Garry Worl; sister, Donna Jane Worl; and brother, Barry Worl.

There will be a private family service with Pastor Steve Zerbe and Denny Harts officiating and burial in Amboy Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimers Association P.O. Box 96011 Washington D.C. 20090.

