

ATLANTA – Sherman Lee Templeton, 82, of Atlanta, died at 5:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Riverview Health in Noblesville.

He was born on Jan. 28, 1938, in Alpine, Tenn., to William M. & Sallie Mae (Cleghorn) Templeton. His parents preceded him in death.

Sherman had previously lived in Tipton and Windfall. On Feb. 8, 1962, Sherman married Rosemary Lay and she survives.

Sherman worked for Dan Mattingly’s farm for 27 years, a job he really enjoyed. He later worked for Paul Hopkins with his excavating business and then 20 years at Atlanta Crop Service. Sherman had attended the Church of the Living God in Atlanta before it closed. He loved listening to Bluegrass music, watching Westerns and spending time with his family.

Survivors besides his wife Rosemary include his son, Lee Templeton and wife Jennifer of Cicero; four sisters, Verble Todd and husband Jerry and Frances Templeton, all of Russiaville, Judy Stover and husband Clay of Crossville, Tenn. and Mary King and husband Renzo of Clarkrange, Tenn.; and two brothers, Coy Templeton of Clarkrange and Bill Templeton and wife Carolyn of Crossville.

Sherman also has three grandchildren, Madeline, Benjamin and Thomas Templeton.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Dean Smith and Betty Bird, as well as three infant children.

Graveside services for Sherman will be at 12:15 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 9, at Fairview Cemetery in Tipton. The funeral service will be taped and available for viewing on Sherman’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com where condolences may be left for the family.

Visitation will be on Monday from 10 a.m. to noon at Young-Nichols Funeral Home.

Masks or facial coverings, as well as proper social distancing will be required both at the funeral home and cemetery. If you do not have a mask, Young-Nichols Funeral Home will provide you one.

Memorial contributions in Sherman’s honor may be made to Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital through the St. Vincent Foundation, 8402 Harcourt Rd., Suite 210, Indianapolis, IN 46260.