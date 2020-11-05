

ELWOOD – Ramona L. Waymire, age 69, a lifelong resident of Elwood, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at St. Vincent Anderson Regional Hospital following an extended illness.

She was born in Elwood on June 10, 1951, to the late James Shrock and Edna (McGinnis) Blanton.

Ramona was retired from Community Hospital Home Health Care (formerly Visiting Nurse) after 25 years of service as a home health aide.

On March 8, 1986, she married Daniel Kent Rayl and he passed away on Dec. 8, 2003. On April 14, 2007, Ramona married Gene Waymire and they have shared more than 13 years of marriage together.

Ramona was formerly a member of the 1st Assembly of God and a member of Solid Rock Church in Elwood.

Ramona is survived by husband, Gene Waymire; step-children, Charles Waymire and Katie May (husband Mitchell) Sloan; granddaughter, Alayna Lynn Sloan; sister, Cindy LaPoint; brother, Paul (wife Debbie) Shrock; several nieces and nephews; beloved dog, Daisy May; and caregivers from Heaven Sent Home Care, Carol and LaNora.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Edna; son, Shawn Allen Courtney; step-father, Corbie Blanton Jr.; and husband, Daniel Kent Rayl.

A graveside service to honor Ramona’s life will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Elwood City Cemetery.

Dunnichay Funeral Home has been entrusted with Ramona’s arrangements.