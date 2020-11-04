

BRODHEAD, Ky. – Billy Ray Brumett, 75, of Brodhead, Ky., passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 at the Rockcastle Regional Hospital.

Billy was born Feb. 17, 1945 in Brodhead, Ky., to the late James C. and Marlie (Hopkins) Brumett.

He married Connie J. Herrin on Feb. 3, 1968.

He was a machinist, a member of the UAW, was of the Baptist Faith, and enjoyed fishing, boating, hunting, and gardening.

Those left to celebrate his life are his daughter, Angela R. Brumett of Phoenix, Ariz.; three brothers, Effie, Brumett, Ronnie Brummett and Bobby Brummett; four sisters, Pearly (Kenneth) Lawson, Ruby Jewel (Charles) Bryant, Carolyn (Donnie) Woodall, and Sharon (Roger) Bray; one sister-in-law, Bonnie Brummett; his honorary nephew and care giver, Jarrod Poynter; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and neighbors.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Connie Brumett; one brother, James Brummett, Jr.; and one special nephew, Stanley Hoskins.

Services for Billy Ray Brumett will be Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at the Marvin E. Owens Home for Funerals.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time for the funeral service at 1 p.m. with Bros. Randal Adams and Luther Allen officiating. Burial will follow in the James Brumett Cemetery.