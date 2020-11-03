

TIPTON – Leon Eugene Warner, 98, of Tipton, died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at Miller’s Merry Manor in Tipton.

He was born in Sharpsville on June 12, 1922 to Harry H. and Pearl O. (Stearns) Warner.

He married Marjorie Ann Little on Aug. 12, 1951. She preceded him in death on June 7, 2014.

Leon served his country in the Army in the 216 AAA Artillery as a Radar Operator and was able to attend Purdue University on the GI Bill. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in animal science and a Master’s degree in education.

He was greatly involved with Sharpsville Prairie, Tipton and Tri-Central schools as a veteran’s Ag teacher, high school science teacher, Principal, Superin-tendent and the Business Manager retiring after nearly 40 years. He taught a large number of students during his tenure.

He was a Christian man. Leon was active in the Boys Scouts and 4-H as a member and later a leader for each group.

He is well known throughout the community for his tireless work with the Tipton County Historical Society and was the county historian. He was instrumental in the design, funding and building of the Heritage Center. He greatly enjoyed researching Tipton County history and his family history. Leon was a published author of several books. His interests spilled over to farming as he raised registered Angus cattle and belonged to the American Angus Association.

Leon and Marjorie celebrated 63 years of marriage and enjoyed traveling after retirement.

Survivors include two sons, Scott Warner and wife, Jane of Lafayette and Brian Warner and wife, Lisa of Hope, Ind. Leon has three grandchildren, Caleb and wife, Jennifer, Emily Vega and husband, Seth and Cassandra Warner, and fivegreat-grandchildren, Logan, Preston, Drake, Lilyana, and Beckett.

Private funeral services will be held at Fairview Cemetery with the Rev. Jorden Meyers presiding. No visitation is scheduled.

Military honors will be conducted by the Tipton American Legion.

Young-Nichols Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Memorial donations may be made to: Tipton County Historical Society 323 W. South Street Tipton, Indiana 46072