

John A. Wallace, 98, of Tipton, died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Riverview Hospital in Noblesville.

He was born in Anderson on Oct. 30, 1922, to Earl and Etta (Clauser) Wallace. He married Deloris Miller on Dec. 7, 1950. In 1952, they moved from Anderson to the Atlanta area. Deloris preceded him in death on March 2, 2000.

John served his country in the Navy during WWII. He was a die maker at Delco Remy in Anderson for 44 years, retiring in 1985. He belonged to the Omega Christian Church and was very active in the Masonic Lodge as 50-year member and was Masonic Grand High of Indiana during 1985-1986. He had numerous offices in the lodge throughout the years. For more than 40 years he was a member of the Amateur Radio Club. He was a director of the Indiana WeatherNet for several years and was also an active member of the Indiana TrafficNet.

John is survived by two sons, Kenneth and wife Ann of Kokomo and Dennis and wife Brenda of St. Louis, Mo. He has four grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

John was preceded in death by a son, Forrest (June); a sister; and three brothers.

Funeral services took place at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Omega Christian Church with Pastor Neal Brown presiding. Visitation was at the church prior to the service. Masonic rites were provided by the Austin Masonic Lodge at the beginning of the funeral. Burial with Military Honors from the Tipton American Legion followed at Arcadia Cemetery.

Young-Nichols Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Memorial donations may be made to Austin Masonic Lodge, 122 N. Main St., Tipton, IN 46072.