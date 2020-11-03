James M. “Mike” Barnard died Nov. 2, 2020.

He was born May 1, 1950 in Anderson to the late Carl and Arta Gwendolyn (Clark) Barnard.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Marlene Barnard of Elwood; three daughters, Kelly Rich, Carla Birch, and Kristen Bott; and four grandsons.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Gwen Barnard.

No formal funeral services are planned.

Dunnichay Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Riverview Health’s Infusion Lab.

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com