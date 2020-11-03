

Chester “Butch” Netherton, age 67, of Tipton, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Butch was born on Feb. 3, 1953, to his parents, Ambrose Netherton and Ruby Ailine (Meadows) Netherton.

Butch graduated from Tipton High School in the Class of 1973. He worked as a sheriff’s deputy, as well as a Tipton City Police Officer from 1986 until retirement. Butch took great pride in serving the community of Tipton and was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Police.

When Butch wasn’t working you would have found him enjoying his grandkids and family. He also had some amazing artistic skills, he loved to draw and paint. Butch was a big jokester with an incredibly loyal and giving heart. He was that guy who would stop whatever he was doing to help someone in need. Butch will be missed by many for the ways he impacted their lives. His family will miss him most for the love and dedication he consistently showed to each and everyone of them.

Those left to carry on Butch’s legacy of love are his lifelong partner, Judy Netherton; children, Chester “Butch” (Shannon) Netherton Jr. and Andrew Netherton; grandchildren, Kailey Netherton, Abigail Netherton, Lauren Netherton, Kayla Parker, Kylie Richardson, Jordan Martin, Elizabeth Netherton and Britney Netherton; brothers, Larry (Norma) Netherton and Terry Netherton; sisters, Debra Bess, Diane Stout and Darlene Peters; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Butch was preceded in death by his parents, Ambrose and Ruby Netherton and siblings, James Netherton, Truman Netherton, Bunia Bell Garst, Ailine Bauer, Delores Ritter, Opal Ritter and Jackie Copas.

At Butch’s request, there will be no formal services held. However, please feel free to leave an online condolence or share a special memory of Butch with his family on his tribute wall at www.taylorcowanfh.com.

A very special “Thank You” extended to Rick Strong…your loyal commitment to friendship over the years has never gone unnoticed! Another special “Thank You” extended to the Burger King Gang…your daily encouragement, friendship and camaraderie was always so appreciated!

