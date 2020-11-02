Tabitha Worthington



Tabitha R. (Tabby) Worthington. 42, of Anderson and formerly of Alexandria, was taken by the Angels to Lord and Savior after a brief illness.

Tabby was born in Tipton, Ind. on Oct. 3, 1978 and was the daughter of John and Palma (Huff) Worthington.

She was a 1997 graduate of Alexandria-Monroe High School and then later graduated from Central Bible College in Springfield, Mo.

Tabby was a licensed minister with the Indiana Conference of Assemblies of God Church. She was a member of the Faith Church Assembly of God of Anderson.

She was employed by ReMax Real Estate Solutions, Anderson as their office manager.

Tabby was a sweet and beautiful soul, who at the age of five gave her life to Christ. There was nothing more important to her than serving her Lord and Savior. She was active in the children ministries at her church.

Tabby had a beautiful voice, she started singing in high school with the choir, and she continued to use her gift of singing at her church.

Left to carry on her legacy of love are parents, John and Pam Worthington of Alexan-dria; her sister, Rachael Worthington of Alexandria; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Marshall and Rosamond Worthington; her maternal grandparents, Clayton and Armina Huff, and her uncle Johnny Huff.

A celebration of Tabby’s life will be held on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the Faith Church Assembly of God, 2817 E 53rd St. Anderson, Ind. 46013 with the Rev. Carl Lamb officiating. Interment will follow in Brookside Cemetery, Windfall, Ind.

Family and friends are invited to call at Whetsel Funeral Service, 1503 S Park Ave., Alexandria on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. and from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at the church.

Due to the current health conditions, face coverings and social distancing will be observed.

Bud and Susan Whetsel are honored to care for Tabby and serve the Worthington family.

For additional obituary information and online condolences visit Tabby's tribute page on our website www.whetselfuneralservice.com.