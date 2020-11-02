Marjorie C. Johnson

Marjorie Carleen Johnson, 74, of Elwood, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at Signature Healthcare.

She was born March 3, 1946, in Russellville, Ark., to the late William Arthur and Sylvia Williams Anderson.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Dan Johnson.

Survivors include her daughters, Angela Osha, and Maragret Tugadi; sisters, Sharon Sovern and Carmelita Stephens; and seven grandchildren.

She will be laid to rest at a later date in Curtisville, Ind.

