

WINDFALL – Melisa E. Hartsock, age 47, of Windfall, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Ascension-St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo following a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born Sept. 8, 1973, in Kokomo, the daughter of Max E. and Linda L. (Zimmerman) Bunch.

Melisa was a 1992 graduate of Tipton High School and later attended Midwest Career College in Indianapolis. She worked for Allied Solutions in Carmel as a lender administrator for more than 15 years.

Melisa married Scott A. Hartsock on Oct. 1, 1994, and they shared 26 years of marriage together.

As a teenager, Melisa was honored to be a foreign exchange student in Japan and was also in the school band in Tipton. She was active in the Tipton County 4-H program for many years, serving on both the Tipton County 4-H Council and queen pageant board. Melisa was a former member of Jobs Daughters and was selected as an Honored Queen in the organization. She was well-known for loving and collecting giraffes of all kinds from a very early age. Melisa also enjoyed sewing and spending time with her beloved dog, “Pepper.” She was devoted to her family and all her friends who rallied support for her during the length of her illness. Melisa will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Melisa’s family includes her mother and step-father, Linda and Robert Molden of Tennessee; husband, Scott A. Hartsock of Windfall; brother, Michael E. (wife Amy) Bunch of Tipton; three step-siblings, Dean Sorg of Arkansas, Dave Molden of Muncie and Kelly (husband Aaron) Lewis of Atoka, Tenn.; two nieces, Dakota and Meghan; “bonus” daughter, Lauren Lassiter; aunt, Nora Zimmerman of Connersville; in-laws, Bill and Joyce Hartsock of Elwood; and three sisters-in-law, Sherri (husband John) Fleenor, Cindy Chandler and Shelly (husband Michael) Hatch.

Melisa was preceded in death by her father, Max Bunch; beloved dog, “Pepper;” paternal grandparents, Clyde and Betty Bunch; and maternal grandparents, Mary Ellen and Horace Zimmerman.

A funeral service celebrating Melisa’s life will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with Pastor Joe Coffin officiating. Burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery in Windfall.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 1 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 prior to the service at the funeral home. Health precautions are requested for the safety of the family and visitors including wearing face coverings and social distancing.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association through the funeral home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.