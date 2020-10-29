ARCADIA – Pat Woods, 81, of Arcadia died Tuesday Oct. 27, 2020.

He was born in Gibson County, Ind. on Oct. 10, 1939 to Herman B. and Dorothy Marie (Kirby) Woods.

He married Margaret L. (Tebbe) in 1980.

He retired from Continental Steel.

Survivors include his wife, Margaret; children, Patrick R. Woods, Sue Ellen Woods, Richard Woods, Louie Kensley, and Richard Nesvig; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren and several siblings.

He was preceded in death by a grandson.

A gathering to celebrate his life will occur at a later date in 2021.

Young-Nichols Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.