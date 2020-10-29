

GOLDSMITH – Jeffrey A. Orbaugh, 81, of Goldsmith died Wednesday Oct. 28, 2020 at Wellbrooke of Kokomo.

He was born in Anderson, Ind. on Aug. 23, 1939 to Retus and Ruth (Bothwell) Orbaugh.

June 13, 1959 was the special day that he married his wife, Ramona Burgan.

Jeff proudly served his country from 1961 – 1964 in the Army.

He retired from Delco Electronics in 1997.

Jeff was very active in his community.

He attended the Kempton Methodist Episcopal Church, was a member of the Tipton Elks 1012 and the Tipton County Historical Society.

He was a Western High School and Ball State University graduate where he belonged to Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. Sports were an important piece of his life. He enjoyed being a Colts fan and is a diehard lifetime Chicago Cubs fan. He was thrilled to be able to watch the Cubs win the World Series in 2016 after their long drought.

He is survived by his wife, Ramona; sons, Chris Or-baugh (Lorrie Mahaney) of Oconomowoc, Wis. and Cameron Orbaugh (Heather) of Zionsville. Jeff has five grandchildren, Chandler Orbaugh, MacKenzie Luse, Hogan Orbaugh, Hayden Orbaugh and Matthew Orbaugh; a sister, Karen Uitts and husband Conrad.

He was preceded in death by a brother Dan.

The family will gather for a private funeral service with Pastor Lissa Litka presiding. No visitation is scheduled. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Tipton American Legion.

Young-Nichols Funeral Home is honored to assist with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to: the Tipton County Historical Society 323 W. South Street Tipton, Ind. 46072 or Kempton Methodist Episcopal Church 208 S. West Street Kempton, Ind. 46049.