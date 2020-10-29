Harley D. Eiler



Harley Donald Eiler, 91, of Elwood, went to sleep on Monday evening at his residence and woke up Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 in the arms of Jesus.

He was born Sept. 5, 1929 in Walkerton, Ind., the son of James Quinter and Virginia (Roose) Eiler.

Harley was a 1949 graduate of Portland High School. After high school, he proudly enlisted in the U.S. Army and served during the Korean War on the 5th Regimental Combat Team as a medic.

He married the love of his life, Evelyn “Lowene” Hinds on Sept. 14, 1957 and they shared over 62 years of marriage together until her passing in February of this year.

Harley worked as an inspector for General Motors in Marion for 35 years until he retired in 1991.

Harley and Lowene were members of the Eastview Wesleyan Church in Gas City for many years, but they most recently attended College Wesleyan Church in Marion. He had a strong faith in the Lord and was a prayer warrior.

Harley enjoyed fishing, camping, and especially traveling to Wisconsin to Red Cedar Lake.

He was an outstanding provider for his family, and would give the shirt off of his back to a stranger. Harley loved to help others in any way he could and loved to put a smile on others faces. Growing up, Harley helped with crop farming and caring for animals on many family farms. He liked everything about living on a farm and was a member of the F.F.A when he was younger. Harley was a member of the Rigdon Lions Club, and liked routinely reading the daily newspaper. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and even enjoyed smaller moments like controlling the TV remote and channel surfing to the frustration of others watching. Harley loved nothing more than sitting on his front porch with his wife to enjoy the evening sunset. He also enjoyed caring for his property, mowing, and watching the birds and squirrels. More than anything, Harley will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather. His family finds great comfort knowing that he is reunited in Heaven with his wife and soulmate, Lowene.

Harley’s family includes two children, Janice E. (husband Jeff) Johnson of Elwood and Jeffrey D. (wife Tammi) Eiler of Barron, Wis.; brother, Floyd (wife Della) Eiler of Mississippi; five grandchildren, Jillian (husband John) Huffman, Joshua D. (wife Carol Anne) Eiler, Justin A. Eiler, Jessica E. Johnson, and Joelle E. Johnson; seven great-grandchildren, Hannah W. Eiler, Brantley Robinson, Ethan Goldsby, Marshall Goldsby, Chloe Willoughby, Cheyenne Willoughby, and Isabella Eiler; and several nieces and nephews.

Harley was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Evelyn “Lowene” Eiler on Feb. 6, 2020; and nine siblings, Jim Eiler, Nedra Cole, Mary Ellen Swinehart, Elnora Shidler, Forrest Eiler, Glen Eiler, Earl Eiler, Carl Eiler, and Vera Chanley.

A funeral service celebrating Harley’s life and faith will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with Pastor Alex Mandura of College Wesleyan Church and Pastor Mark Atkinson of Eastview Wesleyan Church officiating. Burial will follow beside his wife in the Elwood City Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted at the cemetery by the U.S. Army and Tipton American Legion Honor Guard.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home. Health precautions will be observed for the safety of the family and visitors including wearing face coverings and social distancing.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Ascension St. Vincent Mercy Hospital for Nursing Recognition through the funeral home.

