Doris E. Gordon

SUMMITVILLE – Doris E. (Wilson) Gordon, 87, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 at Community Hospital in Anderson following a brief illness.

She was born on Aug. 6, 1933 in Carmel to James and Ferrie (Redwine) Wilson.

She graduated from Carmel High School with the Class of 1951 and attended Earlham College.

She had worked for Herff- Jones of Indianapolis.

She was a member of the Summitville Baptist Church where she had served as church organist. She was a former member of the Fairmount Order of the Eastern Star.

Survivors include a daughter, Cheri Barth of Martinsville; son, Steven Gordon of Summitville; four grand children; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Donna Jones and Deloris Jones, all of Carmel; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John W. Gordon in 1989; a son, Charles Gordon in 2006; brothers, Infant Darren Wilson, and Donald Wilson; and sister, Dorothy Radar.

Family and friends are invited to attend graveside service in honor of Doris’s life, legacy and faith at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at Vinson Memorial Cemetery in Summitville. Pastor Mark Joyner will officiate at the service.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Summitville Hope Center, 101 E. North Main St., Summitville, Ind. 46070 or the Ralph E. Hazelbaker Public Library, 1013 West Church Street, Summitville, Ind. 46070.

Owens-Noffze Funeral Home is honored to care for Doris and serve the Gordon family.

At the cemetery, social distancing and appropriate facial masking will be observed.

On-line condolences: owensmemorialservices.com