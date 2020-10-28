Thomas J. Leonard



Thomas Joseph Leonard, 71, of Elwood, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 at Riverview Hospital in Noblesville .

He was born in Elwood on Dec. 23, 1948, to the late Raymond E. and Deloris (Lineberry) Leonard.

On April 18, 1970 he married JoRita (Pearson) Leonard and they shared more than 50 years of marriage together.

Tom was a 1967 graduate of Wendell L. Willkie High School.

He retired from Biddle Precision Components in Sheridan where he worked for more than 40 years. Tom was a hard working, driven man who left nothing unfinished.

He loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed wood-working, motorcycles, and going to his family’s place in Dale Hollow to spend time near the water and boating.

Tom is survived by his wife, JoRita Leonard of Elwood; a son, Thomas Jason Leonard of Elwood; two grandchildren, David and Tapanga Leo-nard; a brother, Ray (wife Kathy) Leonard; in-laws, Anita and Alan Hughes, Jean and Larry Wesner, John Pearson, and Jim Pearson; and several nieces and nephews.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Deloris Leonard; and a brother, Phil Leonard.

Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at Dunnichay Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday prior to the funeral service at Dunnichay Funeral Home.

The family is requesting that everyone in attendance follow Covid-19 protocols by wearing masks and social distancing.

