

Larry R. Chriss, 79, a life long resident of Elwood, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Elwood Health and Living.

He was born in Elwood on Dec. 6, 1940, to the late Ronald and Gertrude (Stewart) Chriss.

Larry enjoyed the outdoors and being a good fix it man for his aunts and uncles. He also provided a lawn care service.

He was a member of East Main Street Christian Church. He loved to visit with his friends and family.

Larry is survived by his caretaker/cousin, Marla (Kelly) Ozenbaugh of Elwood and several other cousins.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald & Gertrude Chriss; brother, Gene Chriss; four aunts, Eva Hires, Ruth Huntsman, Ellen Welcher and Freda Stewart and three uncles, Ray Stewart, Glen Stewart and Leroy Stewart.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Dunnichay Funeral Home, with the Rev. Roger Gardner of East Main Street Christian Church officiating. Burial will follow in the Elwood Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the East Main Street Christian Church.

