MARION – Donna Dianne Tucker, 71, of Marion, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family at her residence Tuesday evening.

She was born in Elwood on Aug. 19, 1949, to Richard Allen and Peggie Joy (Edwards) Burris. Donna married Vern S. Tucker on June 1, 1986, he preceded her in death on Nov. 14, 2007.

Donna was a registered nurse. She earned her RN at I.U. Kokomo and later her nursing bachelor degree at Indiana Wesleyan. She excelled in the obstetrics department, assisting many ladies with their childbirth experience. Donna had a skill that would bring a sense of ease to the expecting mothers. She had worked at Tipton County Memorial Hospital and most recently was the director of Maternal Child and Pediatric at Marion General Hospital.

Donna was involved with the Family Service Society, Healthy Families, Association of Women’s Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses and Indiana Pediatric Nurses. She was a member of New Life Community Church in Marion. Donna was a sport enthusiast, supporting the Colts and I.U. Football and Basketball. She enjoyed playing cards, especially euchre and the games the nursing card group played.

Survivors include children, Harold Weismiller Jr and wife Heather Raines of Tipton, Lisa Tragesser of Tipton and Andrew Tragesser and wife Michele of Tipton. Siblings include one brother, Gordon Burris and one sister, Martha Burris of Tipton. Donna was blessed with 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a son, William Weismiller and a sister, Linda (Burris) Sumis.

A celebration of life will take place Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at 7 p.m. at Young-Nichols Funeral Home. Pastor David Grieve will preside. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 5 p.m. until service time.

Memorial donations may be made to Marion General Oncology Department, 441 N. Wabash Ave., Marion, IN 46952.