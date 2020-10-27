

Merry Christine (Whitworth) Ricketts, age 59, of Tipton, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Lakeland, Ohio.

She was born in Tipton on Dec. 25, 1960, to her parents, Robert and Dorothy (Temple) Whitworth.

Merry was a 1979 graduate of Tipton High School. She worked many years as a manager at McDonalds and then as a workplace coordinator for Orchard Software.

She was a member of the Elks and Moose Lodge.

Merry enjoyed crafting and scrapbooking. She was happiest when she was able to be creative. Being a Girl Scout Troop Leader allowed her to combine two things she loved most, being creative and teaching girls how to be confident, have courage and make the world a better place.

Merry was very motherly to those around her. She was often giving life advice to her daughters, their friends and younger co-workers; something that will be greatly missed. She had such a warm, caring spirit that really drew others to her. She was a friend to everyone. She truly never met a stranger.

Merry loved to spend time with her family. Her daughters were her world. They would often joke about how she was everyone’s mom. “Love as powerful as your Mother’s for you leaves its own mark.” ~ JK Rowling

Those left to carry on Merry’s legacy of love are her daughters, Sarah Ricketts and Breanna (Andrew) Robinson; father, Bob Whitworth; sisters, Ann (Curt) Johnson and Nancy (Bradley) Dow; brother, David (Amanda) Whitworth; and nieces and nephews, Ricky Crawford, Jon Crawford, Danielle Johnson, Zach Jung, and Alyvia Whitworth.

Merry was welcomed into Heaven by her mother, Dorothy.

A visitation for family and friends will be on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Taylor & Cowan Funeral, located at 314 N. Main St. in Tipton. A funeral service celebrating Merry’s life will be immediately after visitation at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Steve Brown officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Merry’s honor to the American Heart Association, Feeding America or your local food pantry.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home in Tipton. Taylor and Cowan is honored to care for the Ricketts family. Please feel free to leave a condolence or share a special memory of Merry with her family on her tribute wall at www.taylorcowanfh.com.