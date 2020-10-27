Judith A. Pattison



Judith A. “Judy” Pattison, 82, of Anderson and formerly of Elwood, passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Providence Health Care in Anderson.

Judy was born in Summitville on May 4, 1938, the daughter of Clifford and Electa (Anderson) Cunningham.

On June 10, 1956, she married Donald L. Pattison. They shared 35 years of marriage together before he passed away on Jan. 26, 1991.

Judy retired from Red Gold and she was formerly employed at Ex-Cello Corp.

She was a former member of the Elwood Country Club and the American Legion.

She loved spending time with her friends and family.

Judy is survived by daughter, Donnetta Riser and son, Kevin (Gail) Pattison, both of Elwood; four grandchildren, Megan (Andy) Fettig, Beau (Angela) Riser, Breanna Pattison and Brayton (Joyce) Pattison; seven great-grandchildren, Jack, Lucy, Lily, Lexi, Lincoln, Alivia and Charley; sister, Mary Alice Price of Anderson; two sister-in-laws, Barbara Pattison and Nancy Keefer; and several nieces and nephews.

Judith was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Electa Cunningham; husband, Donald L. Pattison; and two brother-in-laws, Rodney Pattison and Swanie Price

Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Park, with Pastor Scott Blaylock officiating.

Dunnichay Funeral Home is honored to care for Judy and serve the Pattison family.

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com