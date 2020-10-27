

WINDFALL – Joel R. Malston, age 60, of Windfall, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Tipton.

Joel was born on Jan. 14, 1960, to his parents, George Malston and Ruby (Bell) Malston.

Joel graduated from Tri-Central High School in the Class of 1978. Through the years he worked for Durex in Windfall and Frito Lay in Frankfort.

Joel was a very kind hearted man. He was definitely a creature of habit and a loner. He always had a kitten or two and would tell everyone his cats were his best friends. He could often be found with a cigarette in his mouth. He also loved watching the Dallas Cowboys and listening to rock music.

Joel will forever be etched in the minds of those he loved. He will always be remembered for his simple approach to life, as well as his extremely big heart!

Those left to carry on Joel’s legacy of love are his brothers, Jerry Malston (Zula Cowan), Jesse (Annette) Malston and Roger Jones; nephews, Jerry Malston Jr. and Shane Cowan; great-nieces and nephews, Kenzie Malston, Blayne Cowan, Clayton Cowan and Miriam Cowan.

Joel was preceded in death by his parents, George and Ruby Malston.

At Joel’s request, no services will take place. However, please feel free to leave an online condolence or share a special memory of Joel with his family on his tribute wall, located at www.taylorcowanfh.com.

Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home is honored to serve the Malston family.