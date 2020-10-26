Linda D. Remington



ALEXANDRIA – Linda D. (Mitchell) Remington, 79, passed away on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at her residence following an extended illness.

She was born on Oct. 5, 1941 in Smithland, Ky. to James and Alois (Jones) Mitchell.

She received her GED from Alexandria High School in 1960.

She was a member of the Alexandria Eagles-#1771.

Survivors include a daughter, Amber Remington of Alexandria; three sons, Bryan Remington, John Remington and David Remington, all of Alexandria; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Judy Quinn of Alexandria; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard Remington; her daughter, Carrie Israel; her son, Lee Remington; her brother, James Mitchell Jr.; sisters, Sharon Doty, Jeanette Fleenor and Patsy Rudig; and a grandson.

Services honoring Linda’s life and legacy will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 at Owens Funeral Home in Alexandria with Chaplain Tim Overton officiating. Interment will follow in Park View Cemetery in Alexandria.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home after noon Tuesday prior to the service.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Lung Associa-tion, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, Ill. 60601 or on-line at www.legacy.lung.org.

