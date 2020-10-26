Laurnell Miller



Laurnell “Louise” Miller, 94, a lifelong resident of Elwood, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Elwood Health and Living.

Louise was born in Elwood on Oct. 6, 1926, and was the daughter of Alfred and Mary (Hancock) Harting.

She graduated from Wendell L. Willkie High School in 1945.

On Jan. 18, 1953, she married Theodore J. Miller. They shared 53 years of marriage together before he passed away on Jan. 11, 2006.

Louise retired from Ex-Cello Corp. of Elwood as a supervisor. She had previously been employed at Hooks Drug Store and A&P Grocery.

She was a faithful member of East Main Street Christian Church.

She enjoyed crosswords, knitting, and reading.

Louise is survived by one son, Brett (Dona) Miller of Ann Arbor, Mich.; and two granddaughters, Shaylynn and Maura Miller.

Louise was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Mary Harting; six brothers, Raymond, Frank, Alfred, Gerald, Jerry and Archie Harting, and one sister, Bonnie Idlewine.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Elwood City Cemetery in Elwood, Indiana with the Rev. Roger Gardner of the East Main Street Christian Church officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Dunnichay Funeral Home in Elwood.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the East Main Street Christian Church.

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com”