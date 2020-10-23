

FISHERS – Rex H. Hall, 91, of Fishers and formerly of Tipton, died at 11p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Rex also lived in Kentland, Ind. for several years.

He was born on Oct. 31, 1928, in Sheldon, Ill., to Harry and Mary (Parr) Hall. On Nov. 26, 1953, he married Ellen Lafond and she survives. The couple enjoyed 66 years of marriage.

Rex retired in 1993 after 41 years in the agricultural seed business. He most recently worked for DeKalb Seed. He was a member of Holy Spirit in Geist and the American Legion.

Rex was a former little league coach and had a love for sports, in particular the Chicago Cubs. He enjoyed traveling, visiting family and his Wednesday Breakfast group. Anyone who knew Rex knew he always loved a competitive marble game.

Rex served proudly in the United States Army during the Korean War from Nov. 1, 1950 until Aug. 31, 1952, receiving several citations, including the Purple Heart. In September 2019, Rex was able to take the Honor Flight for Veterans to Washington, D.C.

Rex is survived by his loving wife, Ellen; seven children, Karen Harmon and husband John of Jackson, Tenn., David Hall of Jacksonville, Fla., Steve Hall of Columbus, Ohio, Jeff Hall and wife Susan of Noblesville, Linda Upchurch and husband Mick of Seneca, S.C., Mike Hall and wife Liz of Fishers and Greg Hall and wife Shannon of Zionsville. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and a sister-in-law, Juantia Hall of Kentland.

Rex was preceded in death by a daughter, Jane Ellen Hall and a brother, Donald Hall.

The family has chosen to do a private family-only visitation and funeral. The funeral will be live-streamed and taped and everyone is invited to watch the service at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 26 (or later) by following the link on Rex’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com where condolences for the family may also be left.

Rex will be buried in St. Joseph Cemetery in Kentland with military honors.

Memorial donations in Rex’s memory may be made to Indy Honor Flight, P.O. Box 10, Plainfield, IN 46168.