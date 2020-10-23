

ELWOOD – Peggy A. Hufnagel, age 67, and a lifelong resident of Elwood, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at her home with her family by her side after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

She was born Feb. 3, 1953, in Elwood, the daughter of Richard Lee and Beverly A. “Bev” (Boyden) Widmeyer.

Peggy was a 1971 graduate of Wendell L. Willkie High School in Elwood and later attended Ball State University to study real estate. She worked in real estate with Widmeyer Realty for many years and later as a real estate appraiser. Currently, she was an appraisal reviewer for J.P. Morgan-Chase Bank for the last 10 years.

Peggy was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church in Elwood where she was the church treasurer for many years. She was also active in the church community meal program, was a Kids Hope mentor and was a member of the adult hand bell choir. She was formerly an avid bowler for many years on local bowling leagues, enjoyed playing cards – especially bridge and enjoyed memorable excursions with her granddaughter for shopping and Starbucks.

Peggy especially liked to spend time outdoors gardening and caring for flowers on her property. She had a passion for owning and riding horses for many years and was a member of the Hoosier Palamino Association, Palamino Horse Breeders of America and the American Quarter Horse Association. More than anything, Peggy’s family was her greatest passion. She loved nothing more than spending time with her family and she will be greatly missed.

Peggy’s family legacy includes her son, Stacey Hufnagel of Elwood; granddaughter, Kate Hufnagel of Elwood; three sisters, Diana Bordeau of Zionsville, Penny Patton of Elwood and Kay (husband Eric) Alexander of Alabama; brother, Mark Widmeyer of Elwood; “bonus” daughter, Becki Smith; “bonus” granddaughter, Cristen Courtney; and several nieces and nephews.

Peggy was preceded in death by both her parents.

A funeral service celebrating Peggy’s life will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with her former pastor, Rev. Doug Bohall, officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park in Elwood.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., prior to the funeral service on Tuesday at the funeral home. Local health precautions for the safety of both the family and visitors will be observed including social distancing and wearing face coverings.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Kids Hope Program through the funeral home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.