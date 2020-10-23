

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Jan Hobbs, 69, born in Elwood, died on Oct. 17, 2020, at Aliceville Manor Nursing Home (near Tuscaloosa, Ala.) from complications of Lewy Body Dementia.

Jan had a boisterous spirit and adventurous soul. Her sense of the world and need to explore it lead her to join the Army, where she served for five years in the US and Germany. After leaving the service, she completed her accounting degree and worked for Williams Pipeline for 34 years. Jan took great pride in her career and family. Until her last days, Jan gave her all to creating a happy life for herself and others.

Jan enjoyed traveling throughout her life. She traveled with her partner of 20 years, Cindy, to 47 out of 50 states bringing their extended family members along. Jan loved a long road trip and picked up a love for Harleys, which she shared with her wife, Mara. Jan and Mara would ride their motorcycles to blues festivals around the country, stopping to see family along the way. Together since ’97 their love of travel and making memories together took them many places, including Austria, Italy, Canada and Hawaii, to name a few.

Jan was an extremely passionate and talented person. When asked to support anyone she was always first in line, fundraising for the kids’ activities, participating in Pride events and any other way to help people. In 2001, Jan participated in her company sponsored motorcycle trip “Riding The Line,” raising money for The United Way. She was a lifelong member of the VFW. Those who loved her will remember her giving heart and wonderful smile.

Jan treasured being a parent, spouse, grandparent and child to Bertha Price Hinkle and William Hinkle, whom preceded her in death. Jan is survived by (spouse) Mara Suter, (children) Dan Mullins, Hunter and Zachary Wills; Mary Idlewine(sister), Dave Idlewine (brother-in-law), Barbara Barnes (sister), Larry Barnes (brother-in-law), Deloris Hahn (sister), Donna Burchett (sister), Dale Burchett (brother-in-law), Madelynn Mullins (granddaughter) and Maddox Mullins (grandson).

Jan’s family expresses their deepest appreciation to all of the Aliceville Manor Staff for their compassion and excellent care. If you would like to honor Jan’s memory, please donate to the Lewy Body Dementia Association. www.lbda.org.

A celebration of life event will take place in Tuscaloosa, Elwood and Kansas City in 2021. Norwood-Wyatt Chapel Funeral Home will be directing.