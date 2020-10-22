

Sarah Jane Cook, 87, of Frankton, went to be with her Savior on Oct. 14, 2020 at Community Hospital in Anderson.

She was born in Elwood on Oct. 23, 1932, the daughter of Ralph and Hazel (Weaver) Pickering.

On June 17, 1950 she married Donald E. Cook and they shared 63 years of marriage before his passing in 2013.

Sarah was a homemaker most of her life, and was a very loving Christian lady who would help anyone.

Sarah is survived by her three daughters, Connie (husband Keith) Moore of Frankton, Debbie Coons of Florida and Tamara Cullin of Alexandria; three sons Donald (wife Shawna ) Cook, Jr. of Florida, Brian (wife Debbie) Howell of Frankton, and David (wife Julie) Howell of Wisconsin; brother, James Pickering; 27 grandchildren; 54 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Hazel Pickering; husband, Donald E. Cook; son, Timothy L. Cook; daughter, Cynthia Cook; a brother, David Pickering; and sister Cecil Bass.

A funeral service to honor Sarah’s life will be held at noon Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at Harper & Dunnichay Funeral Home in Frankton, with Pastor Duane Summit officiating. Burial will follow in the K Of P I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Frankton.

Visitation will be Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, from 10 a.m. to noon at Harper & Dunnichay Funeral Home.

