Patsy L. Heard



Patsy Louise Heard, 79, of Tipton, died at 8:54 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Tipton.

She was born in March 1941 in Atlanta, Ind.

Patsy graduated from Jackson Central High School in Atlanta.

She is survived by her two children, Sheila of California and son, Scott Apple; step-children, Judy Duvall, LuAnn Sylvester, Rex Heard, Cindy Duvall and Teresa Hall; one granddaughter; one great-grandson; and several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.

Patsy was preceded in death by three sons, Bruce, Anthony and Darrell.

Funeral services for Patsy will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with Pastor Doug Slack presiding. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. today at the funeral home.

Patsy will later be laid to rest in Fairview Cemetery with her sons.

The funeral will be live streamed and also recorded for watching later on Patsy’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com.

Memorial contributions in Patsy’s honor may be made to childrenshealthdefense.org or thehighwire.com.