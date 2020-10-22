Linda S. Sayre



ALEXANDRIA – Linda S. (Rude) Sayre, 68, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 at her residence after a courageous battle with pulmonary fibrosis.

She was born on April 7, 1952 in Marion to Robert and Velma Jean (Kessler) Rude.

She earned her GED from Madison-Grant High School.

She had worked in the cafeteria at the Alexandria-Monroe High School.

She had attended “clown school” in 1992 and performed under the name “Stinky.” Survivors include her husband, Mark Sayre, whom she married Feb. 12, 1982; a daughter, Susan White of Indianapolis; two sons, Timothy Sayre of Alexandria and William Robert Sayre of Bethel, Ohio; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a brother, Samuel Morris of Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Services honoring Linda’s life and legacy will take place at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 at Owens Funeral Home in Alexandria with Bruce Waters officiating. Cremation will follow the services.

Friends may call at Owens Funeral Home after 3 p.m. Sunday prior to the services.

Social distancing and appropriate facial masking will be observed.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, Ill. 60611 or on-line at www.pulmonaryfibro-sis.org

