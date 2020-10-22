

John Coomer, 60, of Elwood, passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at St. Vincent Mercy Hospital, Elwood.

He was born Oct. 12, 1960 in Noblesville to John L. Coomer and Ruth Ann (Lamb) Coomer.

He married Audrey Fugate on Jan. 12, 1985, and she survives.

He is also survived by his children, Donald Fugate of Kendallville, Kristina (Kenny) Bolen of Wolcottville, Amy Reed of Shelbyville, Jamie Wilson of Shelbyville, James Cart of Indianapolis, Tasha Coomer of Noblesville, and Tonya Warren of Elwood; 14 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; his sister, Lisa Ironmonger of Logansport; his brother, Terry Coomer of Indianapolis; and his best friend, Max, his dog.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one grandchild.

John was a member of the Indiana National Guard. He enjoyed going to flea markets, traveling, and was a vendor at local carnivals. He was known for his tye dying talent.

Visitation will be Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 from noon to 2 p.m. at Murphy-Parks Funeral Service, 703 S. Harrison St., Shelbyville, Ind. 46176.

Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Edwin Mohr officiating.

Funeral Directors, Greg Parks, Sheila Parks, and Stuart Parks are honored to serve John’s family.

