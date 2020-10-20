Kevin S. Kuhns

FRANKTON – Kevin Scott Kuhns, 43, of Frankton, passed away on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at Riverview Hospital in Noblesville following a brief illness.

He was born in Anderson on July 12, 1977, the son of Harry E. Kuhns and Deborah R. (Limbrock) Ebbert.

He graduated from Frankton High School in 1995.

He is survived by father, Harry E. Kuhns; mother, Deborah R (husband Terry) Ebbert; son, Deken Kuhns; daughter, Skylynn Kuhns; two sisters, Katie Crull, and Holli Kuhns; grandmother, Fay Limbrock; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Earl and Thelma Kuhns, Carl Limbrock, and Nancy Marshall.

A graveside service to honor Kevin’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at K of P – I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Frankton with Pastor Tom Wiles of Fall Creek Christian Church officiating.

