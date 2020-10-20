

SUMMITVILLE – Gary L. Rankin, 66, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at Community Hospital in Anderson following a brief illness.

He was born April 29, 1954 in Johnson City, Tenn. to Coleman and Verna (Hammett) Rankin.

He worked as a Madison County 911 Dispatcher from 1999 to 2008. He also was a Prudential Insurance agent in the area.

He was a member of the Summitville Lions Club and the Summitville CB Club. He has served his community as a firefighter/EMT with the Summitville Volunteer Fire Department from 1975 to 1999. During that time, he served as Chief of the Department from 1990-1993.

He attended the Christian Congregation Church of Alexandria.

Survivors include two daughters, Penny Krise of Spiceland and Portia Erickson of Indianapolis; son, Eric Clevenger of Gaston; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews and special friend, Vickie Hobbs of Summitville.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Zola Rankin in 2018; his parents; brother, James Rankin; sister, Beverly Sizemore and son, Toby Clevenger.

Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life gathering at the Summitville Fire Department Station, 813 East Mill Street, Summitville, Ind., 46070, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 from noon to 2 p.m. A brief service of honor by fire personnel will take place at 1:45 p.m. The Rev. Jerry Young will close the gathering time with personal reflections and prayer.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Summitville Fire Department with envelopes available at the visitation.

Owens-Noffze Funeral Home is honored to care for Gary and serve the Rankin family.

On-line condolences: owensmemorialservices.com