Edward Louis “Ed” Meloche



BELLVILLE, Ohio – Edward ‘Ed’ Louis Meloche, 86, of Bellville, Ohio and formerly of Tipton, died on Oct. 15, 2020.

Ed was born Dec. 15, 1933, in Muskegon County, Mich., to parents Leo Joseph and Lella (Smith) Meloche and graduated from Grant High School in 1952.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Betty Forburger Meloche; his children, Brad Meloche(Brenda) from Clearwater, Fla., Jayne Meloche Ochletree and Ann Meloche McKinley (Steve) of Bellville, Ohio; and his sisters, Sharon Klinger and Maureen Merritt (Dave) of Muskegon, Mich. His legacy is carried on in his ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Richard Meloche; his oldest son, Steven Edward Meloche; and son-in-law, Danny Ocheltree.

Ed married his wife Betty Forburger of Grant, Mich. on July 1, 1956. They settled in Tipton for 50 years before moving to Bellville, Ohio.

Betty describes Ed as the most principled businessman, loving father and loyal husband a person could ask for. During their marriage, they raised four children, vacationed in the United States and set a beautiful example of love for their family. Ed prioritized his family above all else. He is remembered as innately committed to his family with tenacious integrity. His humility and quiet confidence set an example that his family remains in awe of even after his passing.

A self-made man, Ed displayed exceptional ability in each position that he pursued. From finance to loan officer to realtor/broker to banker, Ed was known for his integrity and expertise. He brought the same level of excellence while serving his country in the National Guard and Army Reserve as a young man. Ed came from little and worked diligently to overcome many obstacles to become the well respected and loved man that the family mourns today.

Ed and Betty loved to travel together and visited all 50 states. He loved fishing, tennis, basketball, pool, shuffleboard, bowling and music, as well as offering business advice to his grandchildren well into his eighth decade of life!

Ed’s lifelong commitment to his faith presented itself by his generosity. Using his business talents to glorify God gave him purpose and hope. Knowing that Ed Meloche is in Heaven gives our family hope and peace. We love you Honey Ed, Dad, Grandpa, Uncle and Ed!

Though no public service will take place, the Meloche Family hopes you will hold a special memory about Ed in your heart and consider sharing a thought, prayer or message of support online with them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com. The Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home, Mansfield, Ohio, is honored to serve the Meloche family.

In lieu of flowers, the Meloche family suggests contributions in Ed’s memory be made to Kemp United Methodist Church, 228 N. Main St., Tipton, IN 46072.