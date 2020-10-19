

URBANA, Ind. – Max L. Heflin, 88, of rural Urbana, Ind., died at 3:44 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at his home. He was born June 18, 1932 in Perkinsville, to Lavon Joseph “Pat” and Louinda Ellen (Shultz) Heflin.

Max was a 1950 graduate of Windfall High School and attended the Purdue University Short Course. He served in the US Air Force from 1951-55. Max married Peggy Joan Morris in Tipton on June 29, 1952. He was a longtime dairy farmer and also retired from the US Department of Agriculture in 2004.

Max was a member of the Saw Dust Gang, American Legion and V.F.W. and was a Master Gardener. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, mowing and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy Joan Heflin of Urbana; two children, Kirk Von (Carlotta Bach) Heflin of Vienna, Austria and Karen (Lee) Smith of Wabash; three grandchildren, Kayla (Casey) Taylor and Lyman “Len” (Megan) Smith, both of Wabash and Luna Heflin of Vienna, Austria; three great-grandchildren, Kyle Lee Smith, Casey Lynn Taylor Jr and Lyman Rhett Smith, all of Wabash; and his sister, Sue Holmes of Urbana.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, James Heflin.

Inurnment will be at the Marion National Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements by Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, Wabash.

Preferred memorial is Animal Shelter of Wabash County.

The memorial guest book for Max may be signed at www.grandstaff-hentgen.com.