

SUMMITVILLE, – Linda Sue Stanley, “Granny,” passed from this life to the next on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at Community Hospital after an extended illness.

Linda Sue McCormick was born on Aug. 27, 1950 in Livingston, Tenn. to Ward and Metta (York) McCormick.

She moved to Indiana in 1969 where she met Jon Stanley. Jon and Linda were married on July 23, 1971 and built a beautiful life together which included their children, Bruce, Scheri, and Jonna along with their 8 grandchildren.

Linda had worked at the Glove Corporation in Alexandria.

Linda is survived by her sister, Dean McCormick of Livington, Tenn.; son, Bruce Stanley of Summitville; daughter, Scheri Blanton of Summitville; daughter, Jonna Young of Summitville; eight grandchildren; a special niece; five great-grandchildren; her dog, Tilly; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Ward and Metta McCormick; husband, Jon Stanley; sister, Wanda McCormick; brother, Wilburn McCormick, a son-in-law; two nieces; a great-granddaughter; and a number of other beloved family members.

Linda was dearly loved by her family for her wit, sense of humor, and ornery personality. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Family and friends are invited to a graveside celebration of Linda’s life and legacy on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. in Vinson Memorial Cemetery where her cremains will be laid to rest by her beloved husband, Jon. The family requests that social distancing and appropriate facial masking be observed at the cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to A.R.F. (Animal Rescue Fund) 1209 West Riggin Road, Muncie IN 47303

Owens-Noffze Funeral Home is honored to care for Linda and again serve the Stanley family

