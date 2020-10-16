

ELWOOD – Hayden Allen Clark, age 13, of Elwood, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis following a courageous battle with leukemia.

He was born in Tipton on Nov. 4, 2006, to Tory Clark and Amanda Hood.

Hayden was in eighth grade at Elwood Jr/Sr High School. He loved to play x-box with his cousin and he played youth football in Elwood.

Hayden was very loved by his family and friends and will be deeply missed.

Hayden is survived by father, Tory Clark of Elwood; mother, Amanda Hood of Elwood; brother, Keegan Clark; sister, Alexus Clark; grandparents, Rod and Alison Clark and Wanda and Will Penn; aunts and uncles, Josh and Teri Secrest, Jason Hood, Toby Belcher, Lynn and Travis Beeman, Jessica Hood, and Jeremy and Michelle Doom; and special cousin, Bretton McKinley Hayden will also be missed by many other cousins and aunts and uncles.

Hayden was preceded in death by his great-aunt, Helen Briteweizer; aunt, Kelli Brumley; grandfather, Bobby Hood; grandparents, Kay and Gene Penn; and great-grandmother, June Siebenahler.

A celebration of life visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, at Dunnichay Funeral Home, 1113 S. Anderson St., in Elwood, where family and friends can come and share stories and memories of Hayden.

Hayden’s family would like to thank the community for the loving support that Hayden has received during his fight.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Leukemia Foundation through the funeral home.

Dunnichay Funeral Home is honored to care for Hayden and assist the Hood and Clark families.

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com