

ELWOOD – Gerald “Jerry” Gale Reeves, age 77, of Elwood, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at St. Vincent Mercy Hospital in Elwood.

He was born in Elwood on Jan. 21, 1943, to the late Creighton Reeves and Emma (Cannon) Clary.

Jerry was a baptized member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elwood. He was a graduate of Wendell L. Willkie High School in Elwood and served our country in the United States Navy.

Jerry worked for many years at FMC in Tipton and Package Rite in Tipton. He loved to go bowling, golfing and was a member of the Elwood Moose Lodge until they closed.

Jerry is survived by three sons, Jerry (wife Naunie) Reeves of Tipton, Christopher (wife Patricia) Reeves of Green Cove Springs, Fla. and Chad (wife Stacy) Reeves of Tipton; grandchildren, Felicia (husband Stephen) Jackson, Bryant Reeves, Jamie (Aubrey Schlinger) Reeves, Jackson, Jordan, Nashton, and Donovan Reeves; great-granddaughter, Jessa Reeves; two sisters, Nedra (husband Charles) Tunnell and RaeAann Ashbaugh; brother, Jim (wife Cindy) Perry; speical niece, Kim Retherford; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Creighton G Reeves and Emma Clary; brothers, Terry Reeves and Kenny Reeves; sister, Dianne Davis; and his step-father, Garret Clary.

A memorial service to honor Jerry’s life will be at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Dunnichay Funeral Home, 1113 S. Anderson St., in Elwood, with Fr. Dennis Goth officiating. Private burial will take place in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Elwood.

Visitation will be Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Indiana through the funeral home.

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com