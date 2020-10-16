

FRANKTON – Frankie “Frank” “Franko” L. Smith, age 52, of Frankton, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Community Hospital in Anderson following recent health issues.

He was born in Elwood on March 8, 1968, to the late Guy and Frances Josephine (Young) Smith.

Frank attended Frankton High School. He was in construction most of his working life. On Nov. 8, 2014, he married Wendy (Montgomery) Smith and they shared nearly six years of marriage together.

Frank loved NASCAR and Jeff Gordon was his favorite driver. He enjoyed gardening. He was always a happy person and just a good ole boy. He was very kind and would do anything to help another person. He deeply loved his daughter and he loved his step-children as his own.

Frank was an organ donor and will live on through the people and families that he has helped by donating.

Frank is survived by his wife, Wendy Smith of Frankton; daughter, Lenzie Allen of Albany, Ken.; step-children, Joshua (wife Kirstee) Braddick of Martinsville, Carlee Braddick of Summitville, Michael Braddick and Gabrielle Braddick, both of Frankton; two grandchildren; five siblings, Mary Lou Bryant of Edmonton, Ken., Dan (wife Shelly) Smith of Fairplay, Md., Dave (wife Debbie) Smith of Anderson, Patti (husband Jamie) Owens of Burkesville, Ken. and Anthony (wife Anna) Smith of Burkesville, Ken.; and several nieces and nephews.

Frank was preceded in death by his father, Guy Smith; mother, Josephine Smith; and sister, Cynthia Smith.

Frank’s family would like to deeply thank Jodi Allen for giving him his greatest treasure, his daughter. They would also like to thank Frankton Ambulance Crew and the caring staff of Community Hospital Anderson ICU for the care they provided Frank in his final days.

Due to the current health precautions, a celebration of life will be scheduled at a future date. Harper and Dunnichay Funeral Home has been entrusted with Frank’s cremation arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Frankton Ambulance Service or Frankton Fire Department.

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com