

Michael E. Colvin, 68, died on Oct. 13, 2020 at Marion General Hospital due to complications from Covid-19.

Mike was born July 3, 1952 to the late Monna Owens and Richard Colvin.

Mike grew up in Gas City, Ind. and graduated from Mississinewa High School in 1970 with his favorite activity being theater.

He married Rachel Brookshire Jan. 14, 1972 because he fell in love with her and her new Camaro.

He successfully transitioned from city to country life and was taken under the wing of his father-in-law, Loren Brookshire, where he began his career in farming. To help make ends meet he worked for the United States Postal Service as a sub which later became his full-time employment where he worked for 31 years. Mike made sure that the mail went through regardless of the weather and many times that meant being pulled out of the ditch during a heavy snow and still delivering the mail well after the sun went down. After retiring from the Postal Service he remained an active member of the United Postmasters of America.

Somehow during those busy years he managed to become the go-to guy in the area for installing and maintaining satellite dishes. Mike did what it took to support his family and he did it with hard work and dedication. These character traits are something that his boys will never forget.

Mike was well-known throughout the community by so many people for so many different reasons. Of all the ways he might have been known, one of them stood out among the rest and that was his role as Grandad. He loved spending time with his grandkids which included taking them to plays, a mystery train ride, breakfasts, Red Lobster (where he holds the unofficial title for most shrimp eaten) and teaching them card games like Euchre, Polish Poker and 31.

He attended College Wesleyan Church. He was also a member of the Lions Club, the American Legion Post 313, VFW, Moose Lodge and recently began attending a men’s group in Upland that he often talked about.

Mike enjoyed karaoke, being a DJ, cruising around the world, fishing, football, popcorn, Rush Limbaugh, Red Pop, big screen TVs, Petey, new cars and other drivable toys.

He is survived by his wife Rachel (Brookshire) of 48 years; his sons, Joe (Elizabeth) and Greg (Megan); his grandchildren, Nick (Morgan), Sydney (Aaron) Piper, Holland, Charlie, Jackson, Ben, Harrison, London, Lincoln, Crisiya, Tariya, Ireland, Eddie, Hudson, Eden and Edison, and great-granddaughter, Genevieve.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Gary and Tim Owens; brother-in-law, Tom May; and granddaughter, Dakota Colvin.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fairmount Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Crema-tion Services, 415 S. Main St., Fairmount, Ind. where visitation will be today, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 from 3 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 17, from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the 11 a.m. service on Saturday with Pastor Glenn Blossom officiating. There will be an American Legion Service Saturday at 11 a.m. at the beginning of the funeral service. Burial will be at Park Cemetery, Fairmount.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Mike to Hands of Grace Guatemala

(www.handsofgrace.net). He was very proud of this ministry founded by Doug and Holly Harrold.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.armeshuntfuneralhome.com