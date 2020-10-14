

KEMPTON – Dorothy Mae Bitner, age 90, of Kempton, passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at IU North in Carmel.

Dorothy was born on July 30, 1930, in Springfield, Tenn., to her parents, Albert Chester Rogers and Nova Taft (Kendall) Rogers.

Dorothy grew up and attended school in Gallatin, Tenn. In 1949, she married the love of her life, Max Vernon Bitner. He preceded her in death on July 27, 2014. Max and Dorothy built a life together and had five beautiful children. Dorothy dedicated her life to being a homemaker and taking care of her family.

After Dorothy’s children were in school, she worked part time for Webb’s Market in Kempton.

Dorothy was quiet, strong-willed and very loving. She always made it her goal to make sure those around her had what they needed. Dorothy could often be found cooking, canning, sewing or gardening. She was also a member of Kempton Christian Church, where she very much enjoyed serving and preparing church meals. Dorothy had a heart of gold and will be so greatly missed by all who knew her.

Those left to carry on Dorothy’s legacy of love are her children, Nancy Bryant, Connie Chriswell, Robyn Hamilton, Timothy Bitner and Amanda Bitner (Wyatt Hale); grandchildren, Jennifer (Dwayne) Penley, Angela (Steve) Gillam, Jason Bryant (Sara Ripberger), Joshua Bryant (Amy Tripp), Lisha Chriswell (Chris Redman), Rachel (Josh) Hight, Matthew (Jessica) Chriswell, Sean Chriswell, Holly (Eric) Fegley, Crystal (Chris) Worthy, Steven (Heather) Sprague Jr., Michael (Nicole) Evans and Heather Evans; great-grandchildren, Jaylyn Hill, Dakota Hill, Kelan Hill, Brianna Hill, Makenzie Gillam, Malia Gillam, Elle Bryant, Olivia Bryant, Braxton Bryant, Jordan Probst, Bryleigh Probst, Eddie Clark, Emmaleigh Clark, Kadence Redman, Samantha Nead, Abbey Hight, Andrea Costellano, Hailey Chriswell, Charles Chriswell II, Jonathan Worthy, Isabelle Worthy, Taylor Fegley, Morgan Fegley, Liam Sprague, Laila Sprague, Hailee Yadon, Shelby Yadon, Emily Yadon, Sophia Evans, Hadley Evans, Brantley Evans, Lydia Evans, Sydni Evans; great-great-grandchildren, Blakely Simpson and Luke Miles; siblings, Richard Rogers and Shirley Boles; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Nova Rogers; husband, Max Bitner; sons-in-law, Mike Bryant and Shawn Jerrell; and siblings, Chester Rogers, Lucille Cole, Marie Gulley and Francis Hammer.

A funeral service celebrating Dorothy’s life will be on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, located at 314 N Main St. in Tipton, with Pastor Terry Sprague officiating. Burial will follow in Kempton Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be at the funeral home on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, from 5: to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home.

www.taylorcowanfh.com