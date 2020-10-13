Violet Ann Thomas Skaggs

Violet Ann (Vannie) Thomas Skaggs passed away on Oct. 9, 2020 at her home in Anderson, at the age of 94 years.

She was a homemaker, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother.

She was a brownie leader, Little League coach, lifetime member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Frankton, Ind., VFW, and past member of Eight and Forty Organization, 4-H member, and past member of the Heart Association.

She is survived by a son, Rev. Harry Mark Skaggs; two daughters, Karen Closser, and Rita Allard; seven grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren, and lifelong friend Gertie Clemons

She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Boyd T. Skaggs, and grandson.

Funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at Harper & Dunnichay Funeral Home in Frankton with the Rev. Courtley Granger officiating. Burial will follow in the K. of P. – I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Frankton.

Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.

Local health precautions for public safety will be followed at the funeral home including the wearing of face masks.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation through the funeral home or to the charity of the donor’s choice.

