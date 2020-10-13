Phyliss A. Wilson

ALEXANDRIA – Phyliss A. (Burnett) Wilson, 79, passed away on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie following an extended illness.

She was born on March 10, 1941 in Anderson to Earl and Bertha (Buchanan) Burnett.

She was a graduate of Alexandria High School, Class of 1959.

After graduation, she enlisted in the United States Army Women’s Corps and served her country for a year.

She received the Golden Poet award in 1988, the Silver Poet award in 1989 and an Honorable Mention with the Emily Dickinson International Society. She danced on the American Bandstand TV show in 1957. She was a member of the Capitol City Chorus in Indianapolis.

Survivors include three daughters, Darin Cox of Pendleton, Danielle Clash-man of Frankton and Heidi Wilson of Alexandria; a son, James Wilson of Alexandria; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a brother, Glenn Burnett of Oklahoma City, Okla. and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Frank Burnett.

At her request cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life gathering will be announced by the family at a future date.

